Mary Ann Diehl, 75, passed away on Dec. 19, 2020 in Beaumont from a sudden heart attack en route to the hospital. She will be greatly missed.
Mary Ann was born on March 18, 1945 in Wamego, Kan. to Dale Chamblis and Marsella Ann (Stadler) Ruff, both now deceased.
Mary Ann grew up in Rossville, Kan. and graduated from Rossville High School in 1962.
Upon graduation she began working for various companies around the Topeka area, including Shelter Insurance in the claims department and managed the lounge at the American Legion Auxilary Post 400 in Topeka.
Mary Ann’s desire to see more of the world lead her to move to Kansas City in 1991 and she studied and became a licensed travel agent, which allowed her to travel more and see the beauty the world has to offer. Eventually she found herself moving to the Palm Springs area of California where she worked as an office administrator until she retired in 2009.
Mary Ann married Stephen Diehl and granted a divorce in 1974. They had a son in 1970, Jason Christopher, who survives his mother and lives in West Hollywood, not far from Mary Ann’s home in Beaumont.
Mary Ann is also survived by a brother Frank Ruff of Davidsonville, Md.
During the course of her life Mary Ann enjoyed many surprising activities, including volunteering her time and talents by making quilts for veteran’s groups.
She also enjoyed playing billiards and proved to be quite the pool shark. In the 1980s she often placed in the top three positions in the Kansas Women’s Billiards Tournament and even garnered first place trophies in both singles and doubles tournaments.
The family would like to thank everyone who has expressed their condolences at her loss and hope that Mary Ann’s loving warmth and caring remain in the hearts and minds of those individuals that were lucky enough to spend time in her presence.
Mary Ann was interred next to her mother at the Rossville Cemetery in Rossville on Jan. 15.
The service was arranged by Piper Funeral Home in St. Mary’s, Kan.
A memorial service will be held for Mary Ann in Beaumont, at a date to be announced when restrictions from the current pandemic have eased and allow larger gatherings.
