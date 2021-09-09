Mary A. Bell, 101, of Banning and formerly of Terre Haute, Ind. passed away Aug. 30, 2021 in Banning.
She was born Dec. 12, 1919 in Terre Haute to Elisha Hagans and Clara Hagans.
Survivors include her children Mary Ellen DeBord Goralsky (Nicholas) of Banning, Judith DeBord Trester (Ross) of Westlake Village, Calif., John Ellis DeBord (Patty) of Reno, Nev., and Anne Marie O’Connor Allen (Mark) of La Quinta; and three step-daughters: Constance O’Connor of Mountain Home, Ark., Anne Roy of Lakewood, Colo. and Roberta Walsh of Chesterfield, Mich.
Also surviving are brother Jerry Hagans (Carole) of Hemet; sister-in-law Frances DeBord of Terre Haute; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nephew Robert DeBord and niece Carol Ann Reynolds (John).
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Ellis DeBord, Wm. S. O’Connor, and Laughlan R. Bell; and brother Floyd Hagans.
Mary was multitalented in many areas.
She will be remembered for her artistic talents as she produced numerous paintings as well as china painting later in her life.
Each of her children display some of her artwork in their homes.
She was physically fit and walked five miles a day most of her senior years and worked out regularly with the Jack LaLanne program in her younger years.
Her sense of humor was contagious to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in October at Sun Lakes Country Club in Banning, where Mary lived for almost 30 years.
Burial services will be conducted in Terre Haute at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greiner Funeral Home, 2005 North 13th St, Terre Haute, Ind. Funeral information may also be found at greinerfuneralhome.com.
