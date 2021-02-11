Marvin Haas passed away peacefully at home Feb. 6, 2021 at the age of 95. He was born to Jennie and William Haas on July 7, 1925 in New York City.
Following high school, at 18 years old, Marvin joined the Army and proudly served our country as a sergeant fighting in Italy during WWII. He received many commendations for his service including the Bronze Star. Upon returning from the war, Marvin attended Long Island University on the GI Bill, earning a degree in English. He used his education in a long, successful career in advertising in Manhattan.
Marvin married Betty Rae Reinhart on Jan. 9, 1949. After raising their sons in Plainview, N.Y. they headed west to the Sun Lakes Community in 1988. Marvin would become an active member of the Lifestyle Committee, and the Tennis, Yiddish Culture, and Dinner Dance clubs. He also served on the advisory board for San Gorgiono Memorial Hospital. Marvin enjoyed using his love for the written word, writing witty articles about his experiences in life for the Sun Lakes Lifestyles section of the Record Gazette for many years.
Marvin was predeceased by his wife Betty and sisters Esther Davidson and Rose Dinin. He is survived by his sons Richard and Jon; daughter-in-law Mona; three grandchildren Kaitlyn (Michael), Alexandra (Justin), and Jameson; and two great- grandchildren Evelyn and Calvin. He is also survived by his three nephews, Robin and Stephen Davidson and Ken Dinin. All of these he loved and touched deeply.
The family would like to thank Dorothy Taub and her family for their friendship and Paula Henson and her staff for their companionship and compassionate care.
A private service will be held graveside at the Riverside National Cemetery, where he will be buried alongside his wife Betty.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marvin’s memory to The American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Or on the web at Diabetes.org
