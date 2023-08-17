OBIT Placencia.tif

Martin Placencia, 97, passed away Saturday, July 22, in Beaumont. He was born Jan. 30, 1926, in Camp Verde, Ariz.

Martin was a carpenter for 60 years and he was married to Dolores Placencia for 68 years.

He was known as quiet and hard-working man of few words. He had a smile and a handshake for everyone he met. He was a strong man who surrendered everything he had to the Lord and his family.

He attended St. Kateri Tekakwitha for more than 50 years.

He enjoyed gardening, woodwork and people-watching.

He is survived by his children Marcella, Martin Jr. Marina, Antonio, Teresa, Lucina and Ricardo; his siblings Emila, Feliz and Dominga; and grandchildren Amado, Ewardo, Amerisa, Christopher, Jerimiah, Benjamin, Hannah, David, Adam, Rochelle, Zachary, Vincent, Alicia, Raymond and Maurice.

In lieu of flowers Martin asked that contributions be made to dementia, Alzheimer’s disease or cancer research organizations.

Martin’s pallbearers will include Christopher Cole, Amado Nunez, Zachary Placencia, Raymond Galvan, Alicia Phillips and David Placencia, with Jeramiah Cole and Edward Nunez as substitutes.

Tags

More from this section

Armando Lara

Armando Lara

Armando "Mando" Lara passed away on July 28, 2023, in Banning. He was born on June 26, 1980, in Banning to Alex Lara Sr. and Sandra Diaz.

Lucy Rivera Villalpando

Lucy Rivera Villalpando

Lucy Rivera Villalpando, 80, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Lucy was born June 4, 1943, in Los Angeles to her parents Nazario “Carlos” and Lucy Rivera.

Marilyn Ann Vonderheide

Marilyn Ann Vonderheide

Marilyn Ann Vonderheide of Beaumont was born June 12, 1936 and passed away Aug. 12, 2023, at the age of 87.

Martin Placencia

Martin Placencia

Martin Placencia, 97, passed away Saturday, July 22, in Beaumont. He was born Jan. 30, 1926, in Camp Verde, Ariz.

Sandra Beth Buenting

Sandra Beth Buenting

Sandra Beth Buenting, 78, of Banning passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Sandra was born Oct. 8, 1944, in Colorado to Helen and Reuben Sell.

Joseph J. Pistilli

Joseph J. Pistilli

Joseph J. Pistilli was born Dec. 3, 1928, to Pasquale and Philomena Pistilli in Philadelphia. He passed peacefully into the arms of his Heavenly Father on July 14, 2023, in Beaumont.