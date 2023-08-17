Martin Placencia, 97, passed away Saturday, July 22, in Beaumont. He was born Jan. 30, 1926, in Camp Verde, Ariz.
Martin was a carpenter for 60 years and he was married to Dolores Placencia for 68 years.
He was known as quiet and hard-working man of few words. He had a smile and a handshake for everyone he met. He was a strong man who surrendered everything he had to the Lord and his family.
He attended St. Kateri Tekakwitha for more than 50 years.
He enjoyed gardening, woodwork and people-watching.
He is survived by his children Marcella, Martin Jr. Marina, Antonio, Teresa, Lucina and Ricardo; his siblings Emila, Feliz and Dominga; and grandchildren Amado, Ewardo, Amerisa, Christopher, Jerimiah, Benjamin, Hannah, David, Adam, Rochelle, Zachary, Vincent, Alicia, Raymond and Maurice.
In lieu of flowers Martin asked that contributions be made to dementia, Alzheimer’s disease or cancer research organizations.
Martin’s pallbearers will include Christopher Cole, Amado Nunez, Zachary Placencia, Raymond Galvan, Alicia Phillips and David Placencia, with Jeramiah Cole and Edward Nunez as substitutes.
