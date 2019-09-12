Martin D. Rocha died in his home in Banning on Sept. 4 at the age of 79. He was born in Indio on Dec. 9, 1939.
He was married to his wife Lydia Rocha for 56 years. Rocha was a plasterer and 40 years retired.
He enjoyed coaching Little League baseball in Banning.
He is preceded in death by his sisters: Mary Wilson, Victoria Morales, and Nellie Ortega; brother, Mark Rocha; and son-in-law, John Horney.
Rocha is survived by his sons: Martin Rocha Jr., of Palm Springs and Mario Rocha of Riverside; daughters: Tani Randolff of Glenrock, Wyo. and Ahni (Frankie) Redmond of San Marcos, Calif.; granddaughters: Marti (Robert Rivera) Conner, Cierra Redmond, Franki Redmond; grandson Connor Redmond; great granddaughter Rubi Rose; brother in law Lupe Amesquita Jr.; and many nephews and nieces.
Rocha’s memorial service will be held on Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. at Wiefels and Son mortuary.
Graveside services will follow.
