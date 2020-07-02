Marta Martine Strauss died on June 19 at her home in Banning.
She was 74.
Marta was born on Dec. 6, 1945 in Colton.
She married Michael Strauss of Banning in Palm Springs.
They were married for six years.
Marta lived in Santa Barbara for 18 years, Minnesota for 10 years and Westchester for 25 years.
She attended University of California, Los Angeles for two years.
Marta worked for various American and French cosmetic companies as a corporate trainer and marketing coordinator.
Marta served in an anti-defamation league as a speaker.
She is survived by her husband Michael Strauss and various cousins in Los Angeles and Chicago.
She is preceded in death by her father Jacob Martin and mother Marcia Martin of Westchester.
