Marlene Olson, longtime Cherry Valley resident passed away July 21.
Marlene moved from Michigan to Beaumont during her high school years, met and married her high school sweetheart, the late Arnold Olson.
They were married over 60 years and raised three children: Tamara Antunovich and her husband John of Ajijic Mexico, Tracy Fry of Cherry Valley and her husband Paul who was very close and dear to her, and her late son Eric Olson.
Marlene was grandmother to Lauren Fry of La Jolla and David Fry and his wife Chelsea of Calimesa and the great-grandmother to young Parker Fry.
She was the CEO of her husband’s trucking business, a creative and talented artist, had the sweet singing voice of Patsy Cline.
She was of quick wit and had the gift of telling a good joke. She was a fierce game player, be it board, dominos or cards, and she was out to win. She also enjoyed her Bible study group and the ladies that attended. As our father once said, “she is an exceptional woman.”
She will always be exceptional to us and all who knew her.
A private memorial service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery.
Commented