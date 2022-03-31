Marla Diane Capalbo, our beloved "Muzzie," was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. She left this world to be with the Lord on March 21, 2022 at the age of 66.
She was born to Marlo and Olga Kuppart on April 20, 1955 in Lynwood. She did the majority of her growing up Downey, and graduated from Downey High School in 1973. While in High School she met the love of her life, and husband of 48 years, Steven Capalbo.
They were married on Feb. 2, 1974 and resided in Downey, Upland, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga while raising their family. Together they had two children: Melissa, and Steven B; and four grandchildren: Olivia, Natalie, Sophia and Steven Tiberius. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy.
Marla worked at the City of Hope Medical Center for over 30 years in the immunology department. During that time she completed her bachelor's degree cum laude in leadership studies from Azusa Pacific University in 2017.
She had many hobbies throughout her life such as taking aerobics classes, balloon artistry, learning Italian, and teaching vacation Bible school. She loved to take cruises and travel around the world. She was also passionate about cooking and loved to cook for family and friends.
Marla retired in 2018. Upon retirement, she and Steven bought a home in Beaumont. This is where she spent her final days.
Marla always gave people strength and encouragement and had an unwavering love for Jesus Christ. She shined and gave all of her glory to God.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Weaver's Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., in Beaumont.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Venture Church, P.O. Box 11, Beaumont, CA 92223, or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St. Suite 609, NY, NY 10036, or donate online at give.bcrf.org.
