Obit-Marla Capablo (Weaver).tif

Marla Diane Capalbo, our beloved "Muzzie," was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. She left this world to be with the Lord on March 21, 2022 at the age of 66.

She was born to Marlo and Olga Kuppart on April 20, 1955 in Lynwood. She did the majority of her growing up Downey, and graduated from Downey High School in 1973. While in High School she met the love of her life, and husband of 48 years, Steven Capalbo.

They were married on Feb. 2, 1974 and resided in Downey, Upland, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga while raising their family. Together they had two children: Melissa, and Steven B; and four grandchildren: Olivia, Natalie, Sophia and Steven Tiberius. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy.

Marla worked at the City of Hope Medical Center for over 30 years in the immunology department. During that time she completed her bachelor's degree cum laude in leadership studies from Azusa Pacific University in 2017.

She had many hobbies throughout her life such as taking aerobics classes, balloon artistry, learning Italian, and teaching vacation Bible school. She loved to take cruises and travel around the world. She was also passionate about cooking and loved to cook for family and friends.

Marla retired in 2018. Upon retirement, she and Steven bought a home in Beaumont. This is where she spent her final days.

Marla always gave people strength and encouragement and had an unwavering love for Jesus Christ. She shined and gave all of her glory to God.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Weaver's Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., in Beaumont.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Venture Church, P.O. Box 11, Beaumont, CA 92223, or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St. Suite 609, NY, NY 10036, or donate online at give.bcrf.org.

Tags

More from this section

Larry Joe Cox

Larry Joe Cox

Larry Joe Cox of Beaumont passed away March 7, 2022 in Moreno Valley. He was 82.

Marla Diane Capalbo

Marla Diane Capalbo

Marla Diane Capalbo, our beloved "Muzzie," was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. She left this world to be with the Lord on March 21, 2022 at the age of 66.

Jon Martin “Marty” Bauer

Jon Martin “Marty” Bauer

Beloved and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away March 7, 2022, at the age of 83. Born June 13, 1938, in Los Angeles, attended high school in California and graduated from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo with a degree in aeronautical…

Joan Rae Silvestri

Joan Rae Silvestri

Joan Rae Silvestri was born on March 1, 1935 in Pennsylvania and passed away on February 10, 2022 just shy of her 87th birthday. She attended Upper Perkiomen High School and graduated in 1954. Joan married Michael Silvestri in 1955 and they moved to Bell, California joining other relatives w…

Betty Walls

Betty Walls

Betty Walls of Beaumont departed this life and entered into the arms of her Savior on March 9, 2022.