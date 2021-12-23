Mark Holford Jr. was born March 10th, 1989 and passed Dec. 9, 2021.
He lived life to the fullest and always tried to be the best at anything he attempted. He had a passion for bodybuilding and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. He was the kindest person. He will be missed by many many lifelong friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his sister Danielle Lowe, 40 years old.
He leaves behind his fiancée Rose Gonzalez, his mother and father, Tina Lowe and Mark Holford, Sr.
Also, sister Tanni Foreman and her husband Alan, brothers Ryan Lowe, Jesse Holford and his wife Cristy, uncle Tim Bollinger and his wife Stephanie, aunts Jennifer Bollinger, Debra Crothers and her husband Jerry, nephews Cassidy Lowe, Miller Holford, Nieces Kiki Foreman, Haven Holford and a world of friends.
He will never be forgotten.
Be kind always!
