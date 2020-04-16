Mark Reynolds, 59, passed away on April 8 in Highgrove, Calif. after a decade-long battle with cancer.
Born on Nov. 16, 1960 at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, Reynolds grew up in Banning and Beaumont, and graduated from Beaumont High School in 1978.
He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in computer science from University of California, Riverside.
During his career he worked at DynCorp in Norco, Martin Marietta at Norton Air Force Base, and founded his own company Reynolds Transit Software, which developed The Train Brain trip-planning software for Los Angeles Metrolink and Virginia Railway Express.
Reynolds, a loving father and husband, was an ardent lifelong fan of both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Disneyland, where he spent many fun days with his wife and daughters.
The family explored the nation on numerous road trips, and Reynolds traveled to all 48 contiguous United States.
He was also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was sealed to his wife, Angela, in the Los Angeles Temple for time and all eternity.
Mark, who enjoyed golf, met Angela in a golfing class at University of California, Riverside and they were married for 30 years.
He is survived by Angela and their daughters Kelly, Julia and April of Highgrove; his mother Shirley Reynolds of Banning; his sister Rhea McLaughlin and her husband John of Beaumont; his uncle and aunt Ralph and Lorraine Towers of Beaumont; and many other in-laws, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles W. “Bill” Reynolds; his brother William H. “Bill” Reynolds; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Wayne and Mary Melander.
Private services will be held on April 20 and he will be laid to rest at Olivewood Cemetery in Riverside.
