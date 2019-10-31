Mark Anthony Fisher, 25, of Banning passed away on Oct. 7, at Desert Regional Hospital in Palm Springs. Mark was born in Banning on April 4, 1994.
He graduated from Banning High School.
Mark was a very loving and kind man.
He loved to draw and was amazing at it.
He loved his kids very much.
Mark is survived by his mother Shelby Donaho of Desert Hot Springs; father Michael Fisher of Banning; sister Britney McChesney of Riverside; brothers Michael Fisher of Banning and Mathew Fisher of Big Bear; sons Mark Fisher and Kaelum Fisher; grandfather Mark Donaho of Banning.
Memorial services for Mark will take place at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning.
A private family burial will take place at a later date.
