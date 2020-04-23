Marisa Silvia Silos passed away on March 9, 2020 in Desert Hot Springs.
She was born on Feb. 7, 1963 to Benjamin G. Silos and Margarita F. Silos at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her children Josephine Silos, William Cartwright, Micheal Cartwright, Marina Cartwright and Summer Free; nine grandchildren; siblings Domingo Silos, Samuel Silos, Yolanda Silos, Rosie Silos and Emma Caldwell.
She is preceded in death by her fraternal grandmother Eusbia G. Silos (1985); parents Benjamin G. Silos (1972), Margarita F. Silos (2000); siblings Augustine (Chayo) Silos (1999) and Maria (Lupe) Silos (2001); son Mario Benjamin Mejia (2008); and nephew Marcus Fregoso (2015).
She enjoyed music and traveling. She had a vagabond/gypsy free spirit. She loved her friends and family and will truly be missed by those who knew her and spent time with her. She is a one and a million spirit with a ride or die attitude — a true renegade.
Rest in peace.
Services pending COVID-19 pandemic lift on gatherings.
