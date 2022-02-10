Marilynn Link of Banning passed away Jan. 30, 2022 after suffering a stroke.
Marilynn was born July 12, 1935 to Thelma and William Hartin.
She attended Banning High School in 1952 and shortly after graduation married John Link.
Together they had four children: Kathy Little of Banning, Keith Link of Beaumont, Kenneth Link of Fallbrook and Kevin Link of Banning.
Marilynn worked as a special education assistant for the Banning school district from 1980 to 2003.
She was known to always be jovial and smiling, and enjoyed spending time with friends, and doting on her grandchildren who survive her: Jared Little of Thousand Oaks, Bryan Little of Dayton, Ohio, Mark Little of Calimesa, Michelle Palmer of Beaumont, and Nick, Ashley and Linsey Link.
Marylinn was preceded in death by her parents Thelma and William, and her sisters Irene McAlpine and Ceola Hartin.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren.
Services will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1320 W. Williams St. in Banning, where she served as a Sunday School and vacation Bible school teacher, and was a member for many years.
Services will be held Feb. 17 beginning at 11 a.m.
Should friends and relatives desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.
