The world became brighter on Aug. 12, 1967, the day Marilyn Veronica Farmer was born. Sadly, Marilyn passed on Dec. 23, 2022, at the age of 55 after a long battle with cancer. Marilyn fought the ultimate fight and is now living eternally in Heaven.

She leaves behind her parents James and Grace Farmer, her sons James Farmer Jr. and Steven Mason, and siblings Kenny Farmer and Rita Walls.

Marilyn touched the lives of so many people. She will truly be missed and will never, ever, be forgotten.

Marilyn chose to donate her body to science in hopes that it may help even one person battling cancer. She chose to not have a funeral or any service, she wants everyone to remember her smiling as she loved life and all those who were in it.

Connie Alice Peters

Connie Alice Peters, 64, passed away on Nov. 26 at her home in Cherry Valley. Connie was born on Oct. 8, 1958 in Fullerton to George and Betty Howe. She had an older brother, Michael, and an older sister, Debbie.

Marilyn Veronica Farmer

Frank "Tato" Dominguez Valdivia

Frank "Tato" Dominguez Valdivia was a caring husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. At the age of 80, he passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard Carl Berg

Richard Carl Berg, 68, of Beaumont passed away on Dec. 14, 2022. Richard was born on Dec. 7, 1954, to Oscar and Rose Berg in Beaumont.

Lorraine Theresa Lai

Lorraine Theresa (Angers) Lai (Wohlers) passed peacefully on Dec. 20, 2022. She was born in Worcester, Mass., on Sept. 16, 1926, to Emeric Joseph Angers and Albertine Rose (Mathieu) Angers.