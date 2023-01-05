The world became brighter on Aug. 12, 1967, the day Marilyn Veronica Farmer was born. Sadly, Marilyn passed on Dec. 23, 2022, at the age of 55 after a long battle with cancer. Marilyn fought the ultimate fight and is now living eternally in Heaven.
She leaves behind her parents James and Grace Farmer, her sons James Farmer Jr. and Steven Mason, and siblings Kenny Farmer and Rita Walls.
Marilyn touched the lives of so many people. She will truly be missed and will never, ever, be forgotten.
Marilyn chose to donate her body to science in hopes that it may help even one person battling cancer. She chose to not have a funeral or any service, she wants everyone to remember her smiling as she loved life and all those who were in it.
