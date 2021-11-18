Marilyn Price Williams

Our wonderful mom, grandma and great-grandmother celebrated 92 wonderful years with family and friends on her birthday.
It was a very happy day for her. A few days later not feeling well she passed away in her sleep from complications of congestive heart failure.
Marilyn was born in San Bernardino.
She lived and worked in the San Bernardino, Riverside areas most of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents Miller Wright Price and Elizabeth Mary Price, and her siblings Robert Eugene Price and Nancy Louise Bowman, as well as her loving husband of 39 years Minor Harrison Williams. She is survived by their two daughters Janice Hacker and Joyce Ivy; four grandchildren Vanessa, Derek, Kelly and Ken; five great-grandchildren Hailey, Dennis, Madison, Stella and Sophia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marilyn graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1947. She graduated from Skadron Business College in San Bernardino and started working at General Distributing Co. in 1949.
She continued working until she was 70 years young and also worked as a book keeper / administrative assistant for Glacier Brothers and Coremark International Co.
Retiring from Core Mark in 1999 with 28 years of dedicated service.
Marilyn treasured her family and friends. She spent most of her spare time being with them, visiting playing games and occasional travel. She loved movies, musicals, gardening, reading and music. She was an avid baseball fan supporting the local California teams the Angels and the Dodgers.
She was very happy to see the Dodgers Win the World Series in 2020.
Marilyn loved to play games and win of course. She belonged to a few groups where she found her closest friends.
She played Bunco and Bingo for years regularly. She belonged to the Red Hats and was a member of a local TOPS group for many years. She also liked going to the senior center in Grand Terrace where she lived for many years.
She had a big smile for everyone and a big heart to go with it.
She loved animals of all kinds mostly cats and dogs and constant companion for the last 12 years of her life had been her cat, Captain.
She donated generously over the years to different charities. She had a quote she liked to live by. Not sure who wrote it but it’s a great truth — “You make a living by what you make but you make a Life by what you give.“
Here’s three of her favorites: The American Heart Association, The National Children's Cancer Society, and The Paralyzed Veterans of America.
Marilyn was called home to our Lord and Savior Jesus in the early morning hours of Oct. 28, 2021.
We know our mother is home and reunited with her loving family and friends that went before her.
Mom we will miss you so much but we are comforted you are at home with the Lord and free of your pain. Our hearts are forever with you. Lovingly your family.
For those family and friends that knew and loved her. Please join us for a celebration of her life Friday, Nov. 19 from 4-7 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary & Crematory 1177 Beaumont Ave, Beaumont, 92223.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your favorite charity or one of our mother's favorites listed above.
Thank you all for your kind expressions of sympathy to our family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.