On Sunday, Nov. 15, Marilyn “Jeanne” Crow loving wife and mother of two children passed away at 86 due to Alzheimer’s.
Jeanne was born March 4, 1934 in Ottumwa, Iowa to Max and Mary Sisk.
Married to George Aguilu in 1954 until they divorced in 1973. She raised two children, Bonnie and Brad.
She married Robert “Bob” Unverferth in 1975 until his passing in 2000.
Jeanne married Bass “Don” Crow in 2002 until his passing in 2012. Jeanne had a passion for cooking and baking, being that she had her master’s degree in home economics. She also loved to travel and visited all 50 states and many countries over her lifetime.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her father Max Sisk and mother Mary Davis; brother Dr. Phillip B. Sisk; husbands George Aguilu, Bob Unverferth and Don Crow; and stepson “Rob” Unverferth.
She is survived by her sister Stephanie Kirchhoff; daughter Bonnie Wong and family; son Brad Aguilu and family; step children Kathy Hicks and family, Greg Crow and family, and Jerry Crow and family.
There will be no services. She will be cremated and ashes scattered.
In leu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
