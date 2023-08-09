Marilyn Goldstein, 95, passed Jan. 12, 2023.
“My Mom was the spoonful of sugar that sweetened the bitterness in life,” stated Marilyn’s daughter Tamara Goldstein. “She will be remembered as a caring and loving Mom and Bubbe, as being honest, opinionated, and a loyal friend. She was very passionate about her politics and football. She was always waiting for her ‘million dollar check’ in the mail. She will be sorely missed.”
She was preceded in death by daughter Sue Wilson (Dave), sons Mike Goldstein (Jan) and Sam Goldstein (Tami), also her doggy Dora.
Survivors include daughter Tammy Goldstein, granddaughter Stevie Goldstein-Flores (Miguel), sister Betty Theime, nieces and nephews, Carolyn Martin and many other friends.
In lieu of services, submit condolences and remembrances at Legacy.com.
