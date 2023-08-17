Marilyn Ann Vonderheide of Beaumont was born June 12, 1936 and passed away Aug. 12, 2023, at the age of 87.
Marilyn was born to Clifton and Frances Hubbard in upstate New York where she learned her solid work ethic on a dairy farm as she worked alongside her five brothers and two sisters.
She left the farm when she joined the Marines and served at Camp Pendleton in California. She married, and had five children.
Her various professions throughout California included sales, accounting, hospitality hostess and census taking. In the Pass Area, she owned Finishing Touch (window fashions) and was the program manager of the Laura May Stewart Foundation.
Marilyn was a collector, a saver, a worker, a shopper, a game player, a reader, a garage saler, a server, a hostess, a traveler and an avid gospel music fan (Liberty Quartet was her favorite). The warmth of her home was extended to all because of her lovely smile and hospitality.
Marilyn accepted Christ as her savior at the Flat Creek Baptist Church in Gilboa, N.Y., as a child. Her dedication to Christ Jesus was evident in her teaching Bible studies throughout her adult life, some 45 years. Her yearly goal was to read through her Bible, and she memorized innumerable Bible scriptures.
Her devotion to God and her model of Christianity influenced not only her family, but all who knew her. She attended and served at Fellowship Church in Beaumont for 38 years.
Marilyn's love for her family was immense and unconditional. She was always there for her family; she would glory in their successes and ache with their failures. She was joyful, loud, friendly, energetic, comforting, adventurous, spiritual, honest, inviting and loved God with all of her heart. Her family is happy that she is now no longer suffering but in Heaven walking with Jesus. There will always be an irreplaceable emptiness in their lives without her.
Marilyn is survived by her children Marna Ford, Patricia Springer, Dean Harris, Daniel Harris and Grace Bronzini; siblings David Hubbard, Gerald Hubbard and Susan Ciacci; her grandchildren Kristin Ford, Karla Ford, Kyle Springer, Sheree Twentymen, Joel Springer, Tim Harris, Brooke Gerken, Summer Turner, Heidi Gerken, Drew Gerken and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Fellowship Church, 650 Oak Valley Pkwy., Beaumont, on Sept. 9, at 10 a.m.
