Mariellen Calvert was born on March 4, 1924, to Gus and Anna Dodson in Alhambra, Calif.
After graduating from high school she worked as a bookkeeper. She married Walter Calvert on Oct. 8, 1942, during World War II. She lived in Seattle for a short time where she worked at the original Sears, Roebuck store, which was just south of downtown Seattle, while Walt was stationed in Bremerton, Wash.
When Walt was sent overseas to Europe, Mariellen moved back to California and lived with Walt's family, which included his sister, Berdeen. Mariellen and Berdeen were very close, and Mariellen was thrilled to finally have a sister. After the war ended, she and Walt lived in various locations where she continued to work as a bookkeeper until they both retired.
Mariellen and Walt loved boating and traveling. After retiring, they traveled with their fifth wheel trailer and had great adventures.
Mariellen was a wonderful cook and was happy to share her recipes. She also loved to listen to music and watch the TV news. And she loved to watch pro football and drink one beer a day at 4 p.m.
Thanks to her helper, Terry Manion (and many others), Mariellen lived in her home until her death on Jan. 22, 2021. She is survived by her loving friend, Dorothy, and several nieces and nephews and their spouses.
Mariellen was a very special lady and is missed by all those who knew and loved her.
