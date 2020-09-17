Marie Westendorf Fisher passed away Sept. 5.
Marie was born in Banning on June 6, 1963.
She was married to Tim Fisher on June 28, 2008.
She was a wonderful wife, mom and nana, and an aunt to many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and loved camping with her family and friends. Marie loved cooking and trying new recipes.
Marie attended Concorde Career College where she received her medical assistance certificate.
Marie is survived by her husband Timothy H. Fisher; son Jordan Westendorf; stepson Chase Fisher; stepdaughter Sarah Magana; sister Nan Miller; mother Dorothy Mae Malicki; and niece Kaylee Miller.
She had many other nieces and nephews, as well as seven grandchildren: Aria, Mila, Joseph Westendorf, Dexter, Carson, Charlotte Magana, Rylie Jae Fisher.
She is preceded in death by first husband, Joseph Westendorf, and her father Jerome Anthoney Malicki.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Repplier Park Amphitheater, 749 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning, on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m.
