Marie Westendorf Fisher

Marie Westendorf Fisher passed away Sept. 5.

Marie was born in Banning on June 6, 1963.

She was married to Tim Fisher on June 28, 2008.

She was a wonderful wife, mom and nana, and an aunt to many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and loved camping with her family and friends. Marie loved cooking and trying new recipes.

Marie attended Concorde Career College where she received her medical assistance certificate.

Marie is survived by her husband Timothy H. Fisher; son Jordan Westendorf; stepson Chase Fisher; stepdaughter Sarah Magana; sister Nan Miller; mother Dorothy Mae Malicki; and niece Kaylee Miller.

She had many other nieces and nephews, as well as seven grandchildren: Aria, Mila, Joseph Westendorf, Dexter, Carson, Charlotte Magana, Rylie Jae Fisher.

She is preceded in death by first husband, Joseph Westendorf, and her father Jerome Anthoney Malicki.

A Celebration of Life will take place at Repplier Park Amphitheater, 749 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning, on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m.

Tags

More from this section

William Johnson

William Johnson

Maj. William H. Johnson, U.S Marine Corps (ret.) passed away Sept. 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Kathy Wagner

Kathy Wagner

Kathleen Elizabeth Wagner, 73, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2020, at her home in Cherry Valley. Kathy was a resident of Cherry Valley for 40 years. She was born in Brooklyn to a Navy mom and Marine father. The family settled in Fullerton after 10 years of military moves throughout Sout…

Barbara Ann Hall

Barbara Ann Hall

Barbara Ann Hall, née Lakso, died on Sept. 4 in Streator, Ill. after succumbing to the severe and rapid effects of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

James Lara

James Lara

At the age of 53 James Lara passed away peacefully with his mother Mary Lara, brother Larry, and a lot of other family members by his side at Desert Regional Hospital on Sept. 10, 2020.

Joan Selvin

Joan Selvin

Joan Selvin passed away on Sept. 12, 2020 in Banning. She was 89.