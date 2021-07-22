We sadly announce the passing of Marie June Winsell, on July 4, 2021 at the age of 86. In 1935, Marie was born on a farm in Ree Heights, S.D. and was the youngest of eight children. It was in high school where she met her husband Carl Frederick ‘Rick’ Winsell. After getting married, they followed Rick’s Army and engineering career which had them living in Texas, Italy, Germany and Hawaii before settling in California to finish raising their family.
After Rick’s passing in 1998, Marie retired from her work in bookkeeping and moved to Banning where she became active in local social organizations, charity work and her church until health issues forced her to slow down many of her activities.
Marie is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, a great-grandson as well as a brother, sister and many cousins, nieces and nephews. To honor her memory, a memorial service will be scheduled this fall. She will later be reunited with her beloved husband at Riverside National Cemetery.
