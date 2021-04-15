Maria Teresa Felix Rivera passed away April 2, 2021 of natural causes in Loma Linda. She was 75.
Maria lived in Beaumont for 59 years and Mexicali for 16 years.
She was retired for two years. Maria was a member of The Potter’s House Christian Fellowship Church for 30 years.
She loved attending church and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by daughters Lupe Lara of Banning and Adrian Rivera of Beaumont; sons Edward (Kim) Rivera of Sun Valley and Steven (Angela) Rivera of Banning; sister Yolanda Gaxiola of Calexico; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by husband Edward Rivera of Beaumont; mother Elisa Felix of Quila Sonora, Mexico; father Ramon Zazueta of Navito, Sinaloa; brothers Luis Zazueta of Brawley, Calif., Octavio Zazueta of Hermosillo Sonora, Mexico, Manuel Zazueta of Mexicali, Sergio Zazueta of Ensenada, Mexico; granddaughter Marissa Fulton of Beaumont; and great-granddaughter Aneiyah Ramirez of Banning.
She went to be with the Lord and reunite with her husband Edward whom she loved very much.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. May 14 at OV Church, 13553 Calimesa Blvd., Yucaipa, 92399.
