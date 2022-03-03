Maria T. Chavez passed away Feb. 8, 2022. She was born Oct. 9, 1950 in Superior, Ariz.
Maria was 72.
She lived in Murrieta and was a CNA prior to retirement.
She was a member of the Catholic Church and enjoyed playing bingo, sewing, painting and playing the slot-machines at casinos.
She is survived by husband Albert D. Chavez; son Albert M. Chavez; daughters Michelle M. Chavez, Jennifer Espinosa and Geraldine Chavez; 21 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by son Manuel M. Chavez, father Conrad Martinez and mother Armida Flores.
Pallbearers at the service were: Alex Reyes, Felipe Reyes, Angel Reyes, Javier Reyes, AJ Chavez, Carlitos Espinoza, Emilio Espinoza, Manuel Chavez and Thomas Espinoza.
Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont made the arrangements.
