Jan. 9, 1941 — Dec. 10, 2021
It is with deep sorrow that the family of Maria Elena Dubiski announce her passing on Dec. 10, 2021.
She was 80.
Maria was born on Jan. 9, 1941 in Panama to Concepsion and Pablo Rigo (passed).
Maria was the middle child of five sisters she adored: Catalina, Chena (passed), Aleida and Julie (passed).
On Dec. 19, 1958 she married Albert L. Dubiski and restationed to the United States and raised their children in San Bernardino.
She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 63 years Albert L. Dubiski and their five children: Albert Danny, Mark, Linda (Steve), Michelle (Martin), and Jason.
Her grandchildren: Kandace, Steven (Katrina), Jessica, Allen, Ryan, Chelsea, Megan and Wyatt. Her great-grandchildren: Karoline, Kaitlyn and Steven Lukas along with many extended family and friends.
Maria’s greatest love was her family.
She enjoyed get-togethers with the people she loved and sharing the stories of her youth.
She was a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and protector.
Her strength, her generous nature, her unconditional love will be remembered by all that knew her.
A visitation for Maria will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, 92223.
Followed by chapel service at 11 a.m.
A graveside service will at Mountain View Cemetery with a luncheon immediately following at Johnny Russo’s Italian Kitchen, 1335 W. Ramsey St., Banning, 92220.
