Maria De Jesus Navejas Salcido passed on Oct.13, 2020 of natural causes.
She was 83.
She was born June 28, 1937 in San Ignacio, Sinaloa, Mexico.
She was raised in Mazatlan, Sinaloa.
Maria lived most of her life in Santa Ana and was a devout Jehovah’s Witness.
Maria was hardworking.
She had a feisty, firecracker personality, until the very end.
She liked to garden, knit and dance. And she was a dog lover.
She had an adventurous spirit and loved traveling and taking cruises.
She enjoyed cooking. On Sunday mornings you would most likely find her enjoying a pancake breakfast.
But spending time with her grandchildren gave her the greatest joy. She will be dearly missed.
Maria is survived by daughters Martha of Corona, Rosa of Lake Elsinore, Irma of Santa Ana and Karina of Santa Ana; son Jose Luis (Lourdes) of Hemet; grandchildren Jose Luis, Monica, Leo, Myra, Marcos, Erick, Joshua, Haidee, Rigo, Juan Jose Jr., Jocelyn, Thomas, Tony Jr., Mark, Nadine, Amber, Audrey, Jeighcob, Isaac, Adam, Natalie and Alfonso Jr.; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by sons Juan Manuel, Jesus Antonio and Alfonso; and grandson Juan Manuel Jr.
The family will be celebrating her life privately on Nov. 7.
