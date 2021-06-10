Maria “Christina” Alcala passed away May 27, 2021 in her home at the age of 72.
She was born in Mexico City, Mexico on Jan. 11, 1949.
Maria lived in Banning for 30 years and worked as a barber for 20 years.
She was a volunteer at the Banning Senior Center, Carol’s Kitchen and St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church. Maria followed Catholic beliefs.
She loved to dance at the senior center parties, crochet blankets and scarfs, spend time with her grandkids at home, and do crafts.
She loved going on walks through the city of Banning and enjoyed listening to Rock n’ Roll and all of the oldies. Her favorite song was “La Bamba” and anything by Elvis Presley.
Maria was very loved and will be missed dearly, but she is at peace.
Maria will be missed by her son Roberto Alcala of Banning; daughters Jasmine Alcala and Yesenia Wells of Banning, and Darlene Alcala of Haltom, Texas; adopted daughter Kayla Garcia of Banning; granddaughters Marlene Alcala, Katelyn Alcala, Vivian Blistan, Marilyn Blistan, and Jesse Garcia of Banning, Star Hernandez of Morongo, Precious Garcia, Gabriella Garcia, Valentina Garcia, and Chloe Garcia of Haltom and Cynthia Jimenez; grandsons Robert Alcala of Banning, Chris Garcia and Carlos Garcia II of Haltom and Javier Jimenez; and great-grandson Augustine Ceja of Banning. She is preceded in death by her brothers Felipe Canedo and Alfredo Canedo of Los Angeles.
A viewing will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning.
Mass will be celebrated at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Banning on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.
