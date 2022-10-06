Margo Jeanne Harvey Thomas, 77, died unexpectedly in early September 2022 at her home in Beaumont.
Margo was born Sept. 3, 1945, in Marion, Ohio, to the late Leo and Marjorie Harvey.
Margo worked as a hairdresser and was known for her love of animals, from helping her father with cattle as a youth to having a great affection for dogs, including rescue dogs, later in life.
She liked collecting antiques, was a big Elvis Presley fan, and was known for her gentle and loving personality.
Margo was preceded in death by sisters Amy Harvey, Martina Keck and Sally Thomas.
Margo is survived by a sister, Stephanie Haughn, in Ohio; a brother, Matt Harvey, in West Virginia, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express special gratitude to two of them, Sarah Carter and Joseph Thomas, along with their father Kenneth Thomas for their efforts following the tragic loss of Margo and her husband, William Boyd Thomas.
Weaver Mortuary and Crematory is handling the arrangements for Boyd and Margo. A graveside service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 14, at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside.
A memorial service will be held Thanksgiving week in Ohio, although plans aren’t finalized.
