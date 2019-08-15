Margarito D. Hernandez, age 88, of Banning passed away on Aug. 10.
Born in San Juan Capistrano to his parents, Ventura and Antonia Hernandez, he went to school and completed the 10th grade. Later, he served in the Army with rank of corporal.
Margarito was a member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, formerly Precious Blood of Banning. To his loving family he was Father of the Century. Margarito is survived by his children, Michael A. (Maureen) Hernandez, Cynthia P. (David) Adams, Marie L. (Greg) Coon, Susan R. (Bill) Thomsen, Phylis S. (Brian) O’Grady, Marguerite G. (Glen) Coddington, Peter V. (Lynn) Hernandez and Rachel (Guy) Castillo; siblings, Lola Owens and Lupe Chavez, Joe Hernandez and Rachel Lara; eighteen grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; Dear Friend, Sandi Adams.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years in 2011, Margarita Hernandez; parents Antonia and Ventura Hernandez; brother, Bernardo Hernandez; sisters, Juanita Mendoza, Clara Dominguez and Sarah Avila; brothers-in-law, Ned Owens, Joe Chavez and Danny Lara.
Viewing will take place on Monday, Aug. 19 at 4-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Both services to take place at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Banning. Burial to immediately follow after Mass at San Gorgonio Memorial Park.
