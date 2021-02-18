Margarita Laughlin

Margarita Laughlin

Margo Laughlin passed on Feb. 1, 2021 of COVID-19 complications.

She was 88. Mrs. Laughlin was born Margarita Otero Russell in San Bernardino to James and Margarita Russell April 18, 1932.

Mrs. Laughlin is survived by sister Suzanne Freeling of Apple Valley; brother James Russell of Jorden, Utah; children Suzanne Nevins of Banning, Jeffrey Owings of Pahrump, Nev., Kathleen Kauffman of Cherry Valley, Theresa McLane of Banning and Mary Bryant of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 18 grandchildren: Jamie, Joe, Daniel, Angela, Ashley, Josh, Melissa, Koren, Kylie, Curtis, KC Lynn, Richard, Vanessa, Trista, Jessi, Amanda, Andy, Adrian; and numerous great grandchildren.

Proceeding her in death: husband John Laughlin, daughter Pamela Dawson, great grand daughter Monica, son in laws Richard Nevins, Craig Kauffman, Rick McLane and the father of her children Lloyd Owings.

Margo spent most of her life in California living in San Bernardino, Baywood Park, and the Pass area. Margo retired to Sun Lakes in Banning. Mrs. Laughlin also lived in Guam, Texas, and Colorado.

Margo was a commercial artist working for Harris Co. Record Gazette newspaper and Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, serving on San Gorgornio Memorial Hospital committee and American Heart Association where she was given a bronze medallion. Margo was an accomplished artist, she appeared in “Who’s Who of American Women 1974” she also created stain glass windows, lamps, and pictures.

Mrs. Laughlin was an amazing women whom will be missed dearly.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions services will be held at a later date.

Tags

More from this section

Kenny Razon

Kenny Razon

Kenny Razon, 59, passed away peacefully Feb. 4, 2021 at the USC hospital in Los Angeles.

Gary Morgan

Gary Morgan

Gary Morgan was born Jan. 15, 1938 in Rocky Ford, Colo. to Harold and Evelyn Morgan, and succumbed to COVID-19 Jan. 17, 2021 in Banning with his brother Steve by his side. He was 83.

Lorraine Larstead

Lorraine Larstead

Lorraine J. Carlson Larstead, 92, of Ballard, Utah, formerly of Beaumont, passed away at the home of her daughter, Kelley and Gerry Feb. 10, 2021, with family by her side.

Russell Lloyd Lyman Sr.

Russell Lloyd Lyman Sr.

Russell Lloyd Lyman Sr. passed away peacefully at home Feb. 8, 2021 with his wife and two daughters at his side.