Margo Laughlin passed on Feb. 1, 2021 of COVID-19 complications.
She was 88. Mrs. Laughlin was born Margarita Otero Russell in San Bernardino to James and Margarita Russell April 18, 1932.
Mrs. Laughlin is survived by sister Suzanne Freeling of Apple Valley; brother James Russell of Jorden, Utah; children Suzanne Nevins of Banning, Jeffrey Owings of Pahrump, Nev., Kathleen Kauffman of Cherry Valley, Theresa McLane of Banning and Mary Bryant of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 18 grandchildren: Jamie, Joe, Daniel, Angela, Ashley, Josh, Melissa, Koren, Kylie, Curtis, KC Lynn, Richard, Vanessa, Trista, Jessi, Amanda, Andy, Adrian; and numerous great grandchildren.
Proceeding her in death: husband John Laughlin, daughter Pamela Dawson, great grand daughter Monica, son in laws Richard Nevins, Craig Kauffman, Rick McLane and the father of her children Lloyd Owings.
Margo spent most of her life in California living in San Bernardino, Baywood Park, and the Pass area. Margo retired to Sun Lakes in Banning. Mrs. Laughlin also lived in Guam, Texas, and Colorado.
Margo was a commercial artist working for Harris Co. Record Gazette newspaper and Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, serving on San Gorgornio Memorial Hospital committee and American Heart Association where she was given a bronze medallion. Margo was an accomplished artist, she appeared in “Who’s Who of American Women 1974” she also created stain glass windows, lamps, and pictures.
Mrs. Laughlin was an amazing women whom will be missed dearly.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions services will be held at a later date.
