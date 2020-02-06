Margarita Finchum, of Banning, died Jan. 25. She was 72.
She was born July 23, 1947 in Los Angeles.
Mrs. Finchum was married to her husband, Roy Finchum for 37 years.
They were married in Walnut. They lived in Banning for 17 years.
She was retired.
Mrs. Finchum was preceded in death by her parents Vincente and Tomasa Arcoverde of La Puente.
She is survived by her husband Roy; son Chris Valencia of West Covina, daughter Precious Ortiz of Rancho Cucamonga, daughter Margaret Soto of Las Vegas, grandsons Christopher Valencia of West Covina, Ladislao Ortiz II of Rancho Cucamonga, Michael Woods Jr., Gabriel Del Castillo and Jesse Soto of Las Vegas; granddaughters Sandra Castillo of Diamond Bar, Miranda Ortiz and Sienna Ortiz of Rancho Cucamonga and granddaughter Desirae Soto of Las Vegas.
Mrs. Finchum also has one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. at Wiefels & Son for immediate family only.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. at Wiefels & Son.
Burial will take place at 12:30 p.m at Riverside National Cemetery.
Wiefels & Son is handling arrangements.
