Margaret S. Miranda

Margaret “Maggie” S. Miranda passed away at the age of 89 in Palm Springs on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
She was born June 10, 1933, to Jesus Sanchez and Guadalupe Renteria Sanchez in Cabazon.
On Jan. 6, 1950, Maggie married Theodore “Ted” Miranda in San Bernardino.
They lived in Cabazon and Banning, where they raised their family.
Maggie was an in-home caregiver while her children were young and, when all of them were enrolled in school, Maggie worked for the Banning Unified School District in Food Services, working at several school site cafeterias, where she served school children with love before retiring from the district.
Maggie was involved with youth programs such as the local Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Little League while raising her family.
Her hobbies were many over the years, and included crocheting, embroidery and volunteering, but gardening and cooking were her passions.
After she retired, she enjoyed watching the Dodgers and the Lakers play, and her daily soap opera “General Hospital” for over 40 years on TV.
Maggie continued to volunteer over the years with the Mexican American Scholarship committee, youth programs and Club Latino Americano in Banning.
“Nana,” as she was affectionately called by children of many generations, was loved by all, and she loved all she met while opening her arms and heart to them.
She loved to open her home and welcomed her friends and family to enjoy a meal or a cup of coffee with her.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life who she was married to for 67 years, Theodore Miranda Sr.; her parents Jesus and Guadalupe Sanchez; brothers John, Manuel, Henry, Pete, James and Sam Sanchez; sisters Irene Anderson Scully and Frances Walker; two great-grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her children Theodore Miranda, Jr. (Karen) of Banning, Ernie Miranda, Sr. of Hemet, Mike Miranda Sr. (Tracy) of Banning, Doreen J. Reynolds (Robert) of Banning, Mia Miranda of Indio, Randy Miranda, Sr. of Banning, and Chris Miranda of Banning.
She was “Nana” to 30 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren and numerous others who she “adopted” as her own.
She is also survived by her brother Luis Sanchez (Audrey); and special sisters-in-law Doddie Sanchez of Banning and Maria Sanchez of Banning.
