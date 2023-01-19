OBIT Swoda.tif

Margaret Rose Swoda, 92, of Beaumont passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, after a short illness. Margaret was born on Nov. 10, 1930, in Beaumont.

She graduated from Beaumont High School in 1948. Margaret was on the high school’s tennis team and was an accomplished tennis player after high school.

She married John Douglas Swoda on July 28, 1951 at March Air Force Base, in Riverside.

Margaret enjoyed traveling with their RV, camping and spending time with her family.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents Charles N. Wilson and Marion O. Wilson, her husband John D. Swoda and her son John R. Swoda.

Margaret is survived by her children Charles S. Swoda, Mary I. Swoda, and Paul P. Swoda. Margaret is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Margaret will always be loved and never forgotten.

Tags

More from this section

Margaret Rose Swoda

Margaret Rose Swoda

Margaret Rose Swoda, 92, of Beaumont passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, after a short illness. Margaret was born on Nov. 10, 1930, in Beaumont.

Amparo Rivera Cervantes

Amparo Rivera Cervantes

Amparo Rivera Cervantes was born on May 11, 1937 in Hda de San Gregorio, Cueramaro Gto, Mexico. She passed away peacefully at her Banning home on Jan. 9, 2023, surrounded by family.

Helen Shikami Hori

Helen Shikami Hori

A small-framed but fearless woman, Helen Shikami Hori passed away peacefully at her Sun Lakes home in Banning at the age of 101 on Jan. 9, 2023.

Wendy Rachel Millett

Wendy Rachel Millett

Wendy Rachel Millett (Smith) died at her home early Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and friends after a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer. Wendy was born Oct. 31, 1982 in Concord.

Walter Roy Dexter Jr

Walter Roy Dexter Jr

Walter Roy Dexter Jr., born on May 22, 1952, passed away of respiratory syncytial virus on Dec. 24, 2022, in Banning.

Barbara Ann Lyman

Barbara Ann Lyman

Barbara Ann (Small) Lyman passed away at home Dec. 13, 2022, with her daughter and niece at her side.