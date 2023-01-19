Margaret Rose Swoda, 92, of Beaumont passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, after a short illness. Margaret was born on Nov. 10, 1930, in Beaumont.
She graduated from Beaumont High School in 1948. Margaret was on the high school’s tennis team and was an accomplished tennis player after high school.
She married John Douglas Swoda on July 28, 1951 at March Air Force Base, in Riverside.
Margaret enjoyed traveling with their RV, camping and spending time with her family.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents Charles N. Wilson and Marion O. Wilson, her husband John D. Swoda and her son John R. Swoda.
Margaret is survived by her children Charles S. Swoda, Mary I. Swoda, and Paul P. Swoda. Margaret is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Margaret will always be loved and never forgotten.
