Margaret LeRette passed away peacefully in her home at Sun Lakes on the morning of Sept. 5, at nearly 102 years of age.
Margaret Pernelle Lund (LeRette) was born Nov. 23, 1917, in Bisbee, N. D., to Mary Graham Lund and Ingward Klaebo Lund. In 1939 at the age of 21, she married Lyle Earl LeRette in North Dakota.
They immediately moved to Gooding, Idaho where they welcomed their first child, daughter Linda Jane LeRette, in 1942. The couple and their young daughter moved to Sitka, Alaska (with son Jon on the way), so that Margaret and Lyle could serve as air traffic communicators during World War II.
Their son Jon Michael LeRette was born shortly after they arrived to Alaska in 1944.
Life during wartime was hard, and the new parents worked alternating shifts, only getting a chance to see each other on Sundays, which they mostly spent taking care of household chores.
It was a welcome relief when the war ended and the family of four moved to California, living in Tulare and Lakewood, among other places. Lyle and Margaret moved to Cherry Valley in 1978 after retiring from their careers in education.
Margaret's life was marked by many years of service as a teacher and reading specialist with the Paramount School District.
After she retired she never stopped encouraging young people around her to pursue their academic interests, whether they were her own grandchildren or young people in her church community.
She was active in the United Methodist Church of Banning, Banning Woman's Club, and her local P.E.O chapter, which helps provide academic scholarships for local students as well as other educational and philanthropic activities.
Almost anyone who met Margaret LeRette was struck by her sense of style and fashion, which never wavered, even as a centenarian.
On one of her last outings, about three weeks before she passed, her caregiver pulled out a blouse to put on that had a tan and brown pattern. She refused to wear it because it wasn't "summer colors."
Her granddaughter pulled out a teal floral patterned blouse, to which she remarked, "Yes, that one's good, but it isn't ironed."
Only after her seasonally appropriate attire was ironed and a nice necklace picked out was she content with her wardrobe selection. It was on this particular occasion that she played one of her last games of bridge with her regular bridge crew and good friends at The Lakes.
Margaret LeRette was a fantastic bridge player and loved to socialize.
She was also an avid football fan and attended many USC games, the alma mater of her late husband Lyle and son Jon.
She also loved to travel and took many trips with Lyle, brother Ralph, and sister-in-law Patti. Margaret LeRette was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle LeRette, and her eldest brother, Graham Lund and sister-in-law Borgie of Cherry Valley/Palm Springs.
She leaves behind her younger brother Ralph (Patti) Lund of Pittsburgh; son Jon (Helle) LeRette of Salt Lake City; their daughter Nina Jonas (Andreas) of Sun Valley, Idaho; daughter Linda LeRette, of Camarillo; two grandchildren, Kristen Walker (Andy Toohey) of Santa Barbara and Daniel Walker of Santa Cruz; great-granddaughters Harper Ann Walker Toohey and Marin Merry Walker Toohey; niece Karen Barczak (Mark) and nephew John Lund of Pennsylvania.
Margaret also leaves behind her beloved companion of her later years, artist Orrie Nordness, who made her last years so enjoyable with many outings to Applebee’s, bridge games, and quiet evenings watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy while enjoying a glass of wine.
Margaret leaves behind many dear friends including Anita, Valerie and her cherished hairdresser Gail and his wife Kathy of Blade Hair Designs.
The family would like to express its sincerest gratitude to the entire staff at The Lakes in Banning, where Margaret resided her last eight years.
We also would like to thank the Vitas Hospice team, who gave extra personalized care to Margaret the last month of her life.
Margaret LeRette will be inurned at Westminster Memorial Park beside her late husband, Lyle LeRette.
In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to celebrate the life of our great matriarch by enjoying a good glass of wine with friends.
If you would like to make a donation in Margaret's honor, we suggest contributing to the KG Chapter of P.E.O. in Banning. Make checks payable to P.E.O. Chapter KG and mail to Treasurer Barb Meyers, 106 Owl Creek, Beaumont.
The family will have a private celebration of Margaret’s life at a later date.
Commented