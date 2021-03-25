01/11/1925 - 02/10/2021
Margaret E. Shockey died at 96 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Riverside.
Born and raised on a farm in Belgrade, Neb. She taught in a one-room country school for two years after high school. She moved to California and worked at the L.A. Shipyard during the final years of WWII, where a coworker introduced her to her future husband Homer.
They married in Yuma, Ariz. on Dec. 24, 1945 and spent the next 70 years living in Cherry Valley; Arkansas; Compton; Woodland Hills; Yorba Linda; and retired to Sun Lakes Country Club.
While in Yorba Linda, Margaret returned to teaching at the Yorba Linda United Methodist Church Preschool where she stayed over 20 years, retiring as Director.
After retirement, Margaret and Homer traveled the U.S. in their trailer, and also traveled internationally.
Margaret was also active at her churches is Yorba Linda and Banning. She was an avid quilter and belonged to Pass Patchers Quilt Guild.
Margaret is survived by daughter Glenda Camp (Don); son William Shockey (Rebecca Rowley); grandchildren Todd Wulff (Penny); Elizabeth Petty (Neil); Sara Bartkowski (Ryan); four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded my Homer in 2016; her parents Lee and Emma Bennett; bothers and sisters-in-law Russell (Donna) Bennett, and Melvin (Arline) Bennett.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Sunrise Assisted Living where Margaret spent her last four years and Vitas Hospice for the care during her final months.
Donations in Margarets' name may be sent to Yorba Linda United Methodist Church Preschool (YLUMCPS) 19002 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda, 92886.
Family services will be held March 29 at Riverside National Cemetery.
Commented