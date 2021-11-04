Marcos Tortes, Jr. “Mark” was born May 11, 1959. He was a true warrior who fought a good fight for the last six months.
He overcame the odds more than once but on Oct. 23, 2021 he was called home to live his eternal, pain-free, peaceful life.
He was a member of the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indian Tribe.
He spent his childhood in Banning and eventually moved to Barstow where he graduated high school.
He played baseball throughout his childhood and teen years.
He later moved back to Banning where he worked for 26 years at Burgess North American as a professional mover.
He enjoyed listening to The Beatles, rock and roll, old school and oldies.
In his younger years he loved his low rider cars and owned one.
He always loved watching old television shows and movies that brought him good memories of growing up.
He was a dedicated, loyal, die-hard Raiders fan. He is survived by his children: Maria Tortes, Naomi Morreo, Robert Burke, Jessica Tortes; and two daughter-in- laws Sandra Morreo and Choua Vang. He also leaves behind four siblings: Diana Fox, Mike Tortes, Larry Tortes Sr. and Cindy Tortes; nieces Leona Sorenson and Lara Tortes; nephews Gabriel Fox and Matthew Fox.
He had an unconditional love for his grandchildren Anjelica “Mone,” Anjelisa “B,” Alina, Marcelo, Tristan, and Brayden.
Papa will always hold a special place in their hearts.
Although his time on Earth was done too soon, he was reunited in Heaven with his father Marcos Tortes Sr.; mother Linda Madsen; niece Tiarra Fox; nephew Larry Tortes Jr.; and many family members.
Marcos was well known and loved by many. His absence will be deeply missed. A viewing will be held Nov. 11 at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont at 4 p.m. A memorial service will be held Nov.12 at Weaver Mortuary at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Beaumont.
Flowers can be delivered to Weaver Mortuary.
