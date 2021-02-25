Marcellus Shepard, or Mot, as he was known to everyone, was born to MC Shepard and Rozilla Goodwin on June 27, 1932 in Long Branch, Texas.
At an early age, Mot joined the church and was baptized at Shady Grove Baptist Church under Pastor Frank Simpson.
He attended schools in Carthage Texas and graduated from Turner High School in Carthage, Texas. After graduation in the 50s, Mot moved to Palm Springs, where he met, fell in love with, and married Willie Mae Pitts.
The couple settled in Palm Springs until moving to Banning in the early 60s.
Mot was employed as a carpet installer and a member of Laborers Union Local 341 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Mot was a very loving, kind and outgoing person.
He had a huge sense of humor and loved playing jokes on people.
He loved people, especially children. Because of his love of them, he began coaching boys football.
When he wasn't working or coaching he could be found somewhere playing dominoes with family or friends. Later in the 70s Mot moved to Alaska where he became employed on the pipeline.
Later his wife Willie joined him there.
The couple had no children together and really missed their grand and great-grandchildren. Their grand and great-grandchildren began to visit with the couple in Anchorage.
Some of the children attended the schools there, loving the snow. Mot will be remembered as a tall, loud, loving, kind, giving man who always had a smile.
He'd pinch you when you weren't looking and pretend not to while laughing the whole time.
Kids will remember him for his smile, hugs and always giving them candy and money, even when it was against their parent's wishes.
Mot's loud voice filled with his laughter lit up any room he entered.
He loved to talk and often had no filter.
When he went out he'd be dressed sharp and was known for his stylish shoes and hats.
He loved to eat orange popsicles and red peanut patties.
One always had to be careful when he was teaching them to play dominoes or cards because he'd cheat you as he taught you.
Mot passed on Jan. 25 at the hospital in Banning. He is preceded in death by parents. MC and Rozilla; his first wife Willie Mae Pitts, deceased Sept. 4, 1990, and his second wife Ora Lee Kimbrough; daughter Shirlene Anderson; brothers Prentis and Homer Shepard; stepmother Willie Shepard; stepfather Mike Walls; six stepbrothers; three stepsisters; grandson Tamond Smith; and great-grandson TreJean Williams. He is survived by stepdaughter Lucy Smith of Banning; sisters Halle Pellum and Dorothy Pellum of Houston; brother Ogreatis Walls of Clayton, Texas; close as brother Ray Shepard of Beaumont; grandchildren Stevie Anderson of Carthage, Gregory Anderson of Long View, Texas, Deon Anderson of Tyler, Texas, Deborah Washington, Mario Montgomery, Carlton Smith, and Sheldon Smith of Banning, Terry Owens of Jarrell, Texas, Timmy Montgomery of Poway and Danetra (Neki) Smith of Fontana.
Mot also leaves 29 great-grandchildren and 35 great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-great-grandchildren. Also Mot leaves a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A viewing for Mot will be on March 2 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Banning from 3-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 3 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Banning at 11 a.m.
Social distancing and mask will be required for both services.
