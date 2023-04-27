Manuela Celina Filer passed away April 20, 2023 after a brief illness.
She was 69 years-old.
Born in Durango, Mexico, Dec. 5, 1953, she later came to the United States where she became a United States citizen.
Celina, as many knew her, spent most of her years in Banning where she raised her children. Celina’s greatest love was her family, and all of her children were proud to call her Mom.
Celina loved to help people. She spent 30 years as a certified nurse's assistant and worked locally in nursing facilities where she cared for others.
When Celina retired, she spent most of her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she adored. Celina loved to cook, and spent many hours teaching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren some of her delicious recipes.
Celina is survived by her children Minerva Castorena (David Perez) of Redlands, Ruben Ramirez Sr. (Maria Ramirez) of Beaumont and Ismael Ramirez of Banning; grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who she raised with such love and devotion. She also leaves behind her older sister, younger brother, nephews and nieces.
She is predeceased by her son Edgar Castorena and two sisters.
Celina will be buried at Riverside National Cemetery alongside her late husband Ramon Filer. Burial services will be private for immediate family members only, but the family would like to invite anyone who loved Celina to a celebration of life on Saturday, May 6, at the home of her son Ruben.
