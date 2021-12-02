Mable Leland Harrell, 90, passed away at her Banning home on Nov. 13, 2021, with her loving family by her side.
Mable was born in Miccosukee, Fla. on March 31, 1931.
A Banning resident for 60 years she was also a past resident of Tallahassee, Fla. for 14 years and Opa-locka, Fla. for 16 years.
Mable attended school in Miccosukee, later graduating from Dorsey High School.
Mable was a nurse’s assistant for 26 years.
Mable was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church of Banning and held a position on the Usher Board.
Mable leaves her memory to be treasured by her family; children, Pinkie Harrell White of Banning, Dianna Harrell Walker of Banning, Tom A. Harrell, Jr. of Banning, Crystal Harrell White of Banning, Ruben G. Harrell of Palm Springs, Tony Harrell Simmons of Miami, Tharroshia Harrell of Banning, Dolores Harrell Nelson of Lake Elsinore, and Jackie Harrell Hodrick of Minneapolis; granddaughters Melissa Ingram-Jenkins and Josette Ingram Wollaston of La Quinta; 30 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ruby Livingston and Garfield Leland of Florida; daughters Kathy Harrel and Michelle Harrell of Banning; and grandsons Demetrius Hunt Jenkins and Treilan Hunt of Banning.
A visitation was held Dec. 2, 2021 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church in Banning with a burial to follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.
