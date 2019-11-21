Lystra M. Carson, age 80, passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side. She was 13-year resident of Banning. Lystra was born on Nov. 28, 1938 in Almedia, Penn. to her parents Joseph and Jeanne Marshall.
Lystra graduated from Coachella Valley High School in 1957. She later married her husband George Carson in Cherry Valley.
She was a dispatcher for 30+ years working with both the Riverside Sheriff’s Department and Hemet Police Dept.
Her hobbies included genealogy, sewing, crocheting and reading.
Lystra is survived by her husband of 51 years George Carson of Banning; sister JoAnne Jesson of Banning; many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Marshall and Jeanne Marshall, both of Banning. A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.