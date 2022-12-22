Lynn Mary Boone, affectionately known to her close friends as “Sadie,” passed away at 5:06 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2022.
She was surrounded by the people who loved her most: Robert Patnode (love of her life), her daughters Barbara Mitchell-Galindo and Bobbie Mitchell; and her granddaughter Ashley Allen-Mitchell.
As Sadie left the physical world, “Let it Snow” by Dean Martin was playing in her hospital room, followed by “Santa Clause is Coming to Town.”
Lynn Mary was born Lynn Mary Stifel to her parents Emily Virginia Ballwebber and Franklin Stifel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, along with her siblings – Ronald, Frank, Nancy, Sandy, Joan and Gale.
Sadie is survived by her love Robert Patnode; her daughters Barbara Mitchell-Galindo and Bobbie Mitchell; her grandchildren Ashley Allen-Mitchell, Barbara Nicole Mitchell, Troy Forgie, Dylan Forgie and Jacob Galindo; and her sister Ruth.
Those that knew Sadie know she placed family and friendship above all.
She was lucky enough to find a true love in Robert Patnode before she passed. Sadie had many friends and was loved by all who knew her.
“We were all blessed to have such a tiny but bigger than life presence in our lives,” her family stated.
Sadie loved quilting and sewing, as well as, playing pool and spending time with those she loved.
“Heaven gained a wonderful, kind, caring, loving, generous, and sometimes snarky angel,” her family stated. “We feel the pain and loss of this love, mother, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law, and friend deeply. Her life was cut too short and she was gone way too soon. Godspeed and sleep with the angels. Gone but never forgotten.”
“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away,” Revelation 21:4.
