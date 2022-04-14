Dec. 31, 1932 - March 29, 2022
Lyle E. Crotteau was 89 years old, born in Rudolph,WI on Dec. 31, 1932. He died peacefully in his home on March 29, 2022. Lyle was a resident of Sun Lakes in Banning for approximately 25 years.
He graduated from Winneconne High School in 1951, where he excelled in basketball.
He went on to the University of Wisconsin and graduated with a degree in chemical engineering in 1956.
Lyle met his wife Karen Kernin of Menasha, Wis., and they were married in November 1957. Lyle served in his country in the Army from 1958-1960. He was stationed at Army Chemical Center in Aberdeen, Md., then moved to Indiana and worked for U.S. Steel from 1960-1969.
Lyle and Karen raised four boys: David (Mary), Mark, Jeffrey (Robin), and Daniel. He was blessed with eight grandchildren:
Crystal, Ryan, Nicole, Justin, Jessica, Jennifer, Ashley, and Amber. They also have eight great-grandchildren.
The family moved to Rialto in 1969 and Lyle worked for Kaiser Steel Fontana for about 24 years.
He coached his boys in basketball and baseball.
The family enjoyed camping, boating, and traveling to many of the National Parks.
After retiring, Lyle and Karen moved to Sun Lakes in Banning, where they enjoyed cruising and traveling to many countries with their friends.
He loved playing cards, watching the Green Bay Packers football and University of Wisconsin Badgers basketball games on TV. Lyle was preceded in death by his father Edward, mother Minerva, sisters Beverly, Shirley and brothers Roger and Russell.
Lyle was a devout member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church.
Funeral and memorial service will be at Weaver Mortuary and Crematory, 1777 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, 92223 on April 23, with an open invitation from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Luncheon will be provided at the funeral home.
Lyle will be missed but never forgotten by all who knew and loved him.
