Lydia Danielle Taylor passed away in her sleep on Feb. 8, 2021.
Lydia was born Oct. 2, 1960 in Arkadelphia, Ark. to William and Freddie Hawley.
The family lived in Gladewater, Texas and later settled in Banning in 1967. After graduating from Banning High School in 1979, she attended Mt. San Jacinto College, where she received her associate of science degree, and began working for the Banning school district, where she was employed for 30 years. Lydia was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1978, where she served faithfully in the Banning Pass congregation.
On June 30, 1981 Lydia married Kevin Taylor. They had two daughters, Briauna and Alecha. Lydia had a beautiful soul, personality, and a huge heart. She was a patient, kind, and optimistic person who always tried to see the best in everyone, and in everything. She loved her family; she enjoyed traveling, reading, dancing, singing, and loved big family gatherings — especially the reunions in Gladewater. She had a fondness for her Banning Broncos. Lydia’s greatest hope was that all of her family and friends would meet her in Paradise.
Lydia was preceded in death by her mother Freddie Hawley.
She is survived by her husband Kevin and their daughters Briauna and Alecha Taylor, and foster son Nathan (Rachel) Ellis; her father William Hawley; her brother Cameron Hawley; aunt Gladys Jackson; uncle Baker Berry; brother-in-law Clarence Taylor (Mary); sisters-in-law Tonia Montgomery, Vanessa Conner and Marcy Hawley; two grandchildren,11 nephews, four nieces, eight great-nephews, seven great-nieces, a great-great-nephew and a great-great niece, as well as a host of family and close friends.
