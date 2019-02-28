Lupe Morales passed away on Feb. 15, 2019 at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, due to complications of an illness.
She was surrounded by her family and friends.
Lupe was born to Santiago and Lilly Gutierrez on March 22, 1944 in Fresno.
Lupe was a lifelong resident of the Pass area.
Morales is preceded in death by her husband Angel O. Morales Sr., and her sons Angel (Chi-Chi) Morales Jr. and Miguel (Jay) Morales.
She is survived by her children: Tani, Angel, Carol, Norma, Angelita, Luis, Angelina and Angelito; several grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
Lupe enjoyed music, watching movies and socializing with family and friends.
Her great-grandchildren loved combing her hair and putting makeup on her.
She was very close to her family.
Lupe’s viewing was held for family and friends Feb. 26.
The funeral service was held on Feb. 27 with burial at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.
Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Funeral Home, Beaumont.
John 11:25-26 Jesus said to her “I am the resurrection, and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live! And everyone who lives and believes in me, shall never die. Do you believe this?”
