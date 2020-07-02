Lupe Hernandez Ortega passed away June 20 at her home in Banning.
She was 84.
Lupe was born Aug. 5, 1935 in Banning.
She was married to Marco Santoya for 25 years until his death.
Lupe went to school until the 10th grade.
She worked in a shirt factory; as a caretaker; picked peaches; and raised all of her siblings.
She was involved with St. Jude Catholic Church, Canaan Assembly of God Church, Faith Builders Church, and received a Mera Mera The God Mother Queen of the Sapo award.
She is survived by her sons Frank (Sheryl) DeHaro “Pancho” and Stevie (Carolyn) Fuentez of Banning; daughters Eva (Jeff) Warren and Diana (Estevan Anzaldua) Ortega of Banning; godson Michael Evans of Banning; 18 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother Francisca Ortega and father Louie Ortega of Banning; sisters Mary “Chencha” Lopez and Dolores Menor of Banning; brothers Richard Ortega, Tony Ortega, Jesse Ortega and John Ortega of Banning; son Louie Fuentez of Banning; and grandson Arthur Dagnino Jr. of Banning.
Mass was celebrated on July 2.
