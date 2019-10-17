Lupe Becerra Gonzalez, age 89, passed away on Oct. 9 at Kaiser Permanente in Moreno Valley.
She was born Aug. 5, 1930 in Cabazon.
Lupe studied at De Anza College, in Cupertino, Calif.
She retired from Signetics (Philips) after 20 years in electronic fabrication.
A few accomplishments and awards Lupe received: delivering the most children in five years at Alexian Brothers Hospital; first place for her carrot cake, and a Blue Ribbon Award for senior adult oil painting at the Alameda County Fair.
She also met astronaut, John Glenn.
Lupe was a Christian and a member of Christian Worship Center in Milpitas, Calif.
Married twice, Lupe raised nine children.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sisters Maggie Berroteran and Carmen Chapparosa of Banning; brothers David Becerra of Banning, Rudy Becerra of Ensenada, George Becerra of Surprise, Ariz., and Salvador Becerra of Berkley; sons Ron Martinez of Concord, Tom Martinez of Valencia, Jimmy Martinez of Fremont, Pete Gonzalez of Livermore, Frank Gonzalez of Goshen, Ind., Salvador Gonzalez of Milpitas; daughters Anita Martinez-Butler of Carmichael, Calif., Belinda Gonzalez of Fort Worth, Texas and Ramona Gonzalez of Union City, Calif.; 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse Joe G. Martinez in 1963 and later her spouse Pedro B. Gonzalez in 2000; parents Salvador and Fermina Becerra; siblings, Maria Rios, Luciano Becerra, Joe Becerra, Grace Sanchez, and Frank Becerra; and grandson Joseph Martinez.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning.
Funeral service is on Friday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. and viewing at 12 p.m., at Calvary Assembly of God in Milpitas, Calif.
Burial to follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, in Fremont, Calif. at 1:30 p.m.
