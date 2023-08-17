Lucy Rivera Villalpando, 80, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Lucy was born June 4, 1943, in Los Angeles to her parents Nazario “Carlos” and Lucy Rivera.
At the age of 5 the family relocated from Los Angeles to the Pass Area, where she attended Banning schools and was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.
She had a career in banking as a bookkeeper with San Gorgonio Savings and Loan, devoted her time to being a homemaker, mother and grandmother raising children and grandchildren, and volunteered her time to the Catholic church.
Lucy loved to make clothes, porcelain dolls and collect Beanie Babies, day and night.
She enjoyed sending inspirational quotations and liked staying connected to friends and family on the phone through email and on Facebook.
Lucy enjoyed trips with her husband Gilbert to Laughlin, Santa Barbara and San Diego. She loved spending time and celebrating birthdays, holidays and momentous occasions with her family, and she also cherished the time she was able to spend with her great-grandchildren.
Lucy survived her battle with uterine cancer but sadly struggled with the side effects from the treatments. She fought for many years and defied the odds surprising the doctors so she could spend time with those she loved.
Lucy is survived by her sons Joseph (Tracie), Gabriel and Gilbert Villalpando; her daughter Angela Becerra (Terry); grandchildren Gabriel, Angel (Cristina), Alina (Andre) Lavoie and Hilary (Jorge) Perez; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Ray Rivera, Carlos Rivera, her sister Dorothy Calderon, several nephews, nieces and many loving friends.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents Nazario “Carlos” and Lucy Rivera and her husband Gilbert F. Villalpando.
