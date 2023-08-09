Lucille Lozano

It is with great sadness that Lucille (Lucy) Lozano passed away suddenly on July 10, 2023. She was 61 years old.
Lucy was born on April 6, 1962, in Banning to her parents Richard and Lupe Lozano. When Lucy was 5 years old she was diagnosed with sugar diabetes, Type 1. She had to take shots every day to control it. She had to eat three meals a day, test her blood to see what dose of insulin she would need to take.
Lucy attended Precious Blood School in Banning, first grade through eighth grade, then attended Beaumont High School.
At the age of 15, Lucy gave birth to her first son Ronnie McCrary and at the age of 17 gave birth to her second son, David McCrary. She carried so much love for these boys in her heart every single day of her life and theirs.
At the age of 26 she met Brian Chapporosa. He was the love of her life. She gave Brian the nickname “Papa,” so everyone called him “Papa.” Papa was by her side and there he stood for 35 years, in sickness and in health.
Lucy worked at Wendy’s for a short period of time. She was soon put on disability due to her diabetes.
Lucy loved to cook for a lot of people. She didn’t know how to make small portions when she cooked, so anyone who went to visit her usually got a plate of food.
In 2016, Lucy was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was a small nodule, she had a lumpectomy, radiation, and, afterward, she was clear of cancer.
Lucy loved her dogs, Foxie and Little one, who are no longer here, as well as her dogs Chico, Cha Cha, Chula, Baby, Hairy and Rocky. They would stay by her side if Papa were ever out running errands.
Lucy is survived by her partner of 35 years, Brian Chapparosa “Papa;” her son Ronnie McCrary and his wife Jennifer McCrary, as well as their three children Alexis, Damian and Hailey McCrary; her two great-grandchildren Gabriella and Xavier Barron; her son David McCrary and his children Daniel, Rylee, Chandlyr, Baylee and Syvannah McCrary; her mother Lupe Lozano; her sister Sally Geiser; and her brother Richie Lozano and his wife Patti.
She is preceded in death by her sister Teresa Lozano, her niece Lisa Arellanes and her father Richie E. Lozano.
“Lucy you will be in our hearts forever, we love you and we know you are in God’s hands now and you are free,” her family stated.
