LoVae Pray Martines, wife of retired Assistant Region Chief Bob Martines, passed away on Feb. 21 after a lengthy illness.
LoVae worked for CDF/CalFire San Bernardino Unit in 1980 as their Public Information Officer.
She left the fire service in 1991.
LoVae led an active and interesting life.
Born Nov. 29, 1946 in El Centro.
After her dad’s death, LoVae and her mom moved to Lake Elsinore.
She graduated from Lake Elsinore High School in June 1964.
LoVae was Miss Elsinore, Miss Riverside County and a Princess in the court of Queen Scheherazade at the Riverside County National Date Festival in 1964 and held several other beauty queen titles.
She was a newspaper reporter for 17 years working for the Lake Elsinore newspaper, the Riverside Press Enterprise and the San Bernardino County Sun.
She was also a founding member of the San Bernardino County Chapter of MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving).
She always wanted to be a California Highway Patrol officer.
She almost realized that dream when she was accepted into the first class of female CHP cadets to become officers in 1974.
Unfortunately, while on a ridealong with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the patrol car in which she was riding was struck by a drunk driver.
She was badly injured, she was in a coma for two months, and both legs and both arms, her hip and shoulder and numerous ribs were broken.
While she recovered enough to resume her normal life, she was unable to pass the physical agility test again for the CHP.
LoVae was an avid supporter and cheer leader for CDF/CalFire, CHP, the Marines and public safety in general.
She and Bob loved traveling in their RV allowing LoVae to power shop through the United States collecting sleighs, autumn leaves and police patches.
Private funeral services were held on Feb. 29.
A public memorial will be held on Thursday, March 19 at 10 a.m. at Grace Point Fellowship, 34784 Yucaipa Blvd., Yucaipa. Reception to be held following the service.
Cards and condolences should be mailed to: Bob Martines at 31939 Oakwood Cir., Yucaipa, CA 92399.
Commented