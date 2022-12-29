Lorraine Theresa Lai

Lorraine Theresa (Angers) Lai (Wohlers) passed peacefully on Dec. 20, 2022. She was born in Worcester, Mass., on Sept. 16, 1926, to Emeric Joseph Angers and Albertine Rose (Mathieu) Angers.
In 1953 Lori moved to California with her husband, Frederic William Eastman (a veteran of the Navy and survivor of Pearl Harbor), and their children Gary and Jeanette.
In California they joined her parents and her sister Irene (Angers) Lavallee and her husband, Francis Lavallee.
A few years later the extended family was joined in California by Lori’s brother, Emeric Angers and his wife, Angelina (Calo) Angers. The Angers family was part of the great 1950s migration from the east coast to the Golden State.
After losing her husband in a motorcycle accident at age 31 and with two children to support, Lori courageously raised Gary and Jeanette with her long career as a medical secretary/receptionist in Long Beach and later in Whittier.
Once she retired, Lori and her husband, George Lai (also a Pearl Harbor survivor), traveled the world with lengthy stays in Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia and Europe, making lifelong friends as they traveled.
After George passed, Lori moved to Banning and became a member of the Sun Lakes community, where she met and married Walter Wohlers (a World War II veteran combat pilot) and her friendships multiplied with her outgoing personality.
A dancer from the age of 5, her love of dancing continued until the age of 90 when back surgery curtailed her dancing career.
Both she and Walt entertained audiences each year at the Sun Lakes Follies.
Lori danced with Evelyn Hawkin’s precision dance ensemble and Jeanne Svarvar’s tap group. One year the Sun Lakes Life reported: “Lori Wohlers brought back her Shirley Temple act as she sang ‘Animal Crackers in My Soup’ and was absolutely adorable in her blond wig. Lori always receives lots of cheers and applause from the audience.” Walt performed as a stand-up comedian, often using Lori as his comedic foil.
Lori was also a member of ICC, the Paisano and Friendship Clubs and an active member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Beaumont.
Lori is survived by her daughter, Jeanette (Eastman) Eilers and son-in-law Thomas Dyell Eilers; Walt’s children, Robert Wohlers and Suzanne (Wohlers) Iverson; George’s children, George Quon Lai Jr, and Jeannie (Lai) Ming; grandchildren Noelle (Lange) Davidson, Jessica (Eastman) Balesteri, Ulysses William Elgar, Sunni Elgar and Mary (Eastman) Mosqueda; and many great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lori was preceded in death by her sister, Irene Lavallee, her brother Emeric Angers Jr., her son Gary William Eastman and husbands, Frederic William Eastman, George Quon Lai and Walter Wohlers.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, with a reception to follow; and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at All Souls Cemetery, 4400 Cherry Ave., Long Beach.
The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org-/donate) in memory of Lorraine’s sister-in-law, Angelina (Calo) Angers; or the ALS Foundation (donate.als.org) in memory of Robert Kraft Eilers.
