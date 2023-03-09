Lorraine Rose Schenden, 93, died on Monday, Feb. 13, in the loving care of her granddaughter, Heather Medeiros. She was born in Maui, Hawaii, to John and Clara Cambra.
Lorraine was the second eldest of three children.
She married Valentine Medeiros and moved to Southern California where she worked in the banking industry and raised two handsome sons, Stephen Francis Medeiros and Victor John Medeiros.
Lorraine was widowed on Nov. 18, 1984, at 55 years of age.
She married her love Herb Schenden on March 1, 2001. Herb was her greatest happiness on earth.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Valentine, brother Edwin and eldest son Stephen.
Lorraine is survived by her husband Herb; sister Charlotte; son Victor; stepdaughters Laurie and Barbara; stepson Herb Jr.; nine grandchildren: Jessica, Nikki, Cozette, Danielle, Heather, Hayley Rose, Colin, Rebecca and Andrew; and 23 great-grandchildren: Michael, Joel, Jeremiah, Isabella, Holiday, Lucien, Kyah, Libby, Eli, Leilani, Nahum, Emily, Jayden, Levi, Odette, Max, Benedict, Anastasia, Caleb, Oliver, Cozette, Noelle and Jude; and three great-great-grandchildren Jaxson, Henry and Weston.
Lorraine was devoted to her family, faith and serving others throughout her life. She is remembered as an adoring mother to Stephen and Victor. Her grandchildren felt safe, cared for and loved in Lorraine’s care.
She was hardworking, kind, persevering and found meaning in serving others. Lorraine engaged in various volunteer activities including tutoring children to read at public and reservation schools, working at HELP thrift store, volunteering within the Knights of Columbus, Ladies Guild and serving Holy Communion in her church, St. Kateri Church in Banning and Beaumont.
The family welcomes friends and neighbors for her memorial service, held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 157 W. Nicolet St., Banning. There will be a memorial rosary preceding the memorial service at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Please join the family for a funeral reception at the church, immediately following the memorial.
